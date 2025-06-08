Saturday was a massive day for WWE, as the promotion hosted two shows live from Los Angeles. Worlds Collide featured talent from NXT, the main roster and AAA, the Mexican promotion recently purchased by TKO. Following that excellent show, Money in the Bank was tasked with setting up two of the next top contenders to WWE's top titles. During the main event tag team match featuring John Cena, Logan Paul, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, Cena was attacked by someone from the crowd. Once the WWE champion was down, the attacker revealed themselves to be none other than R-Truth, a reveal that shocked the world. Even MLB acknowledged it on their X, formerly Twitter, account.

“Seeing R-Truth return out of nowhere at Money in the Bank,” posted MLB's official account on the social media platform.

The shocking return comes just days after R-Truth announced he would be leaving the promotion once his contract expired in the near future. However, now it seems that he might be here to stay. Will he be a part of Cena's redemption story? What turn of events led to him actually staying with WWE? MLB's reaction is one shared by millions of fans worldwide. What happens next is anyone's guess.

Will R-Truth pursue John Cena's WWE title after Money in the Bank attack?

Two weeks ago, at Saturday Night's Main Event, Cena defeated Truth in a non-title match. Now, he's seemingly back for more. After all, he picked up the title and looked at it before leaving the ring. After laying Cena out, Rhodes was able to cover him and get the three-count and win. Now, he could also lay claim to a title shot against Cena.

With the Night of Champions premium live event fast approaching, Cena will almost certainly defend his title on the show. WWE announced that Cena will be in Saudi Arabia at the end of June. The main question is this: will he actually put his title on the line against Truth in a rematch? Can Cody also ask for a shot, or would he cede to Truth? One thing is for sure: the ending of Money in the Bank has certainly made the next episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix another one to watch.