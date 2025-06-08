The Los Angeles Angels picked up the 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners in the series opener Friday as starter Kyle Hendricks and closer Kenley Jansen both reached major career milestones. However, on Saturday, the Angels lost their starting right fielder to an apparent injury.

Jorge Soler exited the game against the Mariners before taking an at-bat, per Angels reporter Jeff Fletcher on X. Soler had been dealing with groin tightness prior to Saturday’s matchup, however, it’s unclear if that’s what forced him from the game. He was replaced by Chris Taylor in right field.

Jorge Soler day-to-day for the Angels

The Angels landed Soler in a trade with the Atlanta Braves over the offseason. He had spent the second half of the 2024 season with the Braves in his second stint with the team. Soler was also dealt to Atlanta at the trade deadline in 2021. However, that year he helped the Braves win the championship and was named World Series MVP. Soler hit .300 with a 1.191 OPS and three home runs in the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros.

This season Soler has struggled. He’s slashing just .217/.291/.377 with eight home runs, 24 RBI, 23 runs scored and an OPS+ of 89 in 58 games for the Angels.

Taylor, who replaced Soler in right field, homered in his first at-bat – his first of the year. He then doubled in the third inning, tying the game at 4-4. Taylor signed with the Angels after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in May. He won the 2024 World Series with LA and is still talking trash about the Yankees’ performance despite playing for the city’s other baseball team.

The Angels have been streaky of late. The team won eight straight games before losing seven of eight. LA has won three of the last four games entering Saturday’s matchup, improving to 29-33. The Angels are six games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West and just a half game ahead of the fourth-place Texas Rangers.