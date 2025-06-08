The Los Angeles Angels picked up the 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners in the series opener Friday as starter Kyle Hendricks and closer Kenley Jansen both reached major career milestones. However, on Saturday, the Angels lost their starting right fielder to an apparent injury.

Jorge Soler exited the game against the Mariners before taking an at-bat, per Angels reporter Jeff Fletcher on X. Soler had been dealing with groin tightness prior to Saturday’s matchup, however, it’s unclear if that’s what forced him from the game. He was replaced by Chris Taylor in right field.

Jorge Soler day-to-day for the Angels

May 21, 2025; West Sacramento, Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a RBI double against the Athletics in the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park.
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Angels News
image thumbnail
2 Angels players make history in 5-4 win over MarinersJedd Pagaduan ·
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) stands on deck in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Angels’ Mike Trout makes LA history with 1,675th MLB hitYasmin Edañol ·
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park.
Mike Trout, Angels make Fenway Park history with insane 1st inning vs. Red SoxRussell Steinberg ·
March 31, 2002; Anaheim, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Anaheim Angels third baseman Troy Glaus (25) greets manager Mike Scioscia (14) and team members during 2002 pregame season opener against the Cleveland Indians at Edison Field. Mandatory Credit: VJ Lovero-USA TODAY NETWORK
Angels legend shocks fans at Angel Stadium with Savannah Bananas at-batZachary Draves ·
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) catches a fly ball off the bat of Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Target Field.
Angels’ Mike Trout reveals initial plan amid injury returnZachary Howell ·
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) hits a one run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium.
Mike Trout’s ‘pumped’ message before Angels star’s return from injuryBenedetto Vitale ·

The Angels landed Soler in a trade with the Atlanta Braves over the offseason. He had spent the second half of the 2024 season with the Braves in his second stint with the team. Soler was also dealt to Atlanta at the trade deadline in 2021. However, that year he helped the Braves win the championship and was named World Series MVP. Soler hit .300 with a 1.191 OPS and three home runs in the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros.

This season Soler has struggled. He’s slashing just .217/.291/.377 with eight home runs, 24 RBI, 23 runs scored and an OPS+ of 89 in 58 games for the Angels.

Taylor, who replaced Soler in right field, homered in his first at-bat – his first of the year. He then doubled in the third inning, tying the game at 4-4. Taylor signed with the Angels after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in May. He won the 2024 World Series with LA and is still talking trash about the Yankees’ performance despite playing for the city’s other baseball team.

The Angels have been streaky of late. The team won eight straight games before losing seven of eight. LA has won three of the last four games entering Saturday’s matchup, improving to 29-33. The Angels are six games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West and just a half game ahead of the fourth-place Texas Rangers.