Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark wasn't on the court to face Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky due to injury. Despite this, she still managed to get attention for her reactions from the team's bench on Saturday night.

Clark has been absent since suffering a left quadriceps injury against the New York Liberty on May 24. This had her be absent from the Fever's last four contests. which the team went 2-2 in that stretch.

Clark was on the bench as she and her teammates witnessed a comedic moment from Reese. The Sky forward committed a travel with 4:49 remaining in the third quarter, which prompted a hilarious reaction from Clark.

Caitlin Clark's reaction after this travel from Angel Reese 😂pic.twitter.com/WNgsihTjbg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Caitlin Clark's Fever played against Sky

Article Continues Below

Caitlin Clark and the Fever had a great time on Saturday, dominating Angel Reese and the Sky in a 79-52 blowout win on Saturday.

Even without their star guard, the Fever still flourished with their shooting and playmaking. They created 20 assists throughout the course of the game as they shot 45.8% from the field, including 40.7% from beyond the arc. On defense, they forced Chicago to commit 19 turnovers and held them to shooting splits of 32.1% and 20%.

Four players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf. Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal. She shot 5-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. Natasha Howard came next with 13 points and five rebounds, Aari McDonald had 12 points and three steals, while Aliyah Boston provided 11 points and five rebounds.

Indiana improved to a 4-4 record on the season, staying at the third spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game behind the Atlanta Dream and four games behind the New York Liberty.

The Fever will look to continue their winning rhythm when they prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Dream on June 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET.