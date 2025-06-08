Texas football filled a massive need for its 2026 class Saturday. A four-star defensive lineman once pursued by Bill Belichick and North Carolina chose the Longhorns.

Dylan Berymon of Monroe, Louisiana verbally committed to Texas. Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed the move involving the 6-foot-3, 330-pounder.

Belichick and UNC offered Berymon on April 15. He even placed the Tar Heels in his final six school options on April 17. But he adds a long-awaited 2026 DL for Texas on the college football recruiting trail.

Texas secured some strong recruiting wins. Sarkisian and the Longhorns beat out Florida and Texas A&M for Jermaine Bishop Jr.

The ‘Horns and Steve Sarkisian were DL-less for '26 until Berymon's decision. The Monroe native now gives the College Football Playoff team a future nose tackle.

Texas recruiting efforts compared to Bill Belichick, North Carolina

Article Continues Below

Berymon is now the ninth verbal commitment for the Austin university. Plus the second from Louisiana. He joins New Orleans native Hayward Howard Jr. from Edna Karr High for this class.

Texas sits inside the top 25 for recruiting. “Coach Sark” and company have put together the nation's 23rd-ranked class so far. Although Sarkisian and UT have reeled in two five-star talents: Quarterback Dia Bell from American Heritage High in Fort Lauderdale, plus Jermaine Bishop of Willis, Texas.

Berymon is now the third-highest rated Texas pledge, per 247Sports. The outlet handed him a 93 rating.

Meanwhile, how has North Carolina fared under the eight-time Super Bowl winning head coach?

Belichick holds more commits at 17 total. UNC has put together a higher ranked '26 class at the moment. North Carolina ranks No. 15 overall. Belichick and the Tar Heels even swooped up a Lonestar State talent. Three-star defensive lineman Jimmy-Phrisco Alo-Suliafu of Katy Jordan High committed in April.

UNC, however, wasn't considered the heavy favorite to beat Texas for Berymon. On3 listed Purdue with having a 93.5% chance of landing the interior defensive lineman.