As the 2023 NFL season approaches, fantasy football enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the performance of Los Angeles Rams' running back Cam Akers. After an impressive 2022 season, Akers is poised to make an even bigger impact this year. Of course, fans are curious to know how he stacks up against other players in his position. In this article, we will delve into Akers' fantasy football outlook for the 2023 season. We will also analyze his performance in 2022, compare him to his peers, and explore what we can expect from him this year.

Akers' Performance in the 2022 Season

Cam Akers' performance in the 2022 season was relatively impressive. He showcased his ability to thrive on the field. He finished the season with a career-high 786 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Akers also added 117 receiving yards, proving to be a versatile threat on the field. Despite missing a couple of games due to injury, he still made a significant impact on the Rams' offense. His production cemented his position as the team's undisputed RB1 and a dependable fantasy football option.

Akers had a slow start to the season, but he finished strong with three consecutive 100-yard performances on the ground. According to reports, his strong finish to the season suggests that he could be a low-end No. 2 running back worthy of a pick in the Round 5 or 6 range of fantasy drafts. Some have even ranked Akers as the 7th best running back in fantasy football. This takes into account his performance in 2022 as well as his potential for the upcoming season. For us, however, he's closer to the top 25. That would put him in the same tier as guys like Alvin Kamara and JK Dobbins. Still, Akers' performance in the 2022 season was generally impressive and certainly promising. It showed that he has the potential to be an even better fantasy football option in 2023.

Comparing Akers to Other Players

When it comes to comparing Akers with other running backs in the league, he holds his ground quite well. Again, some have ranked him among the top 10, while we're a bit more conservative. Having said that, it's important to note that these rankings were based on his performance up to that point, and Akers' true potential came to light as the season progressed. Once more, recall that Akers made an impressive comeback after his injury. As such, he performed even better towards the end of the season. This indicates that Akers has the potential to be an even stronger fantasy football option in the upcoming 2023 season.

The Rams' Team Outlook

The success of the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL season could significantly impact Cam Akers' fantasy football outlook. As the projected starting running back for the Rams, Akers could become a top-10 overall pick in fantasy football drafts. Some pundits suggest that the Rams' offense has the potential for a rebound. Again, this could translate into more opportunities for Akers to shine on the field. Furthermore, FanDuel Research points out that Akers might be a valuable pick in fantasy drafts this year. With the Rams performing well, Akers could accumulate more points in fantasy football. This surely makes him an appealing choice for prospective managers.

Akers' Fantasy Football Outlook for 2023

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Cam Akers holds the potential to end up as a top fantasy football option in his position. Having had a full offseason to recover from injuries and prepare, Akers could very well be more dominant in 2023.

Realistically speaking, though, we view Akers as a solid low-end No. 2 running back. He is worthy of a pick in the Round 5 or 6 range of fantasy drafts. However, we also acknowledge that he finished the 2022 season on a much higher note. Akers tallied career-best numbers in rushing yards and touchdowns. His stellar final three games also enabled him to rank as the No. 4 running back in fantasy football for the last six weeks of the season. Now, take note that some uncertainty still surrounds the Rams' offensive line and offense in general. Despite that, Akers still possesses tremendous upside beyond his current Average Draft Position (ADP).

The Road Ahead

In summary, Cam Akers emerges as an intriguing and potentially strong fantasy football option for the 2023 season. His impressive performance in 2022 solidifies his status as a player who might have his time to shine this coming season. There is also a strong possibility that he will elevate his game even further this year. When compared to other running backs in the league, Akers has proven himself capable of holding his ground and is expected to be one of the top options at his position. As fantasy football enthusiasts gear up for the upcoming season, Cam Akers should undoubtedly be on their radar as a player who can make a significant impact.