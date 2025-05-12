Former Second-team All-Pro receiver for the Los Angeles Rams Puka Nacua and his girlfriend announced their pregnancy in a heartwarming social media video.

His girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, posted the video on Instagram. The first four photos are of Aiono showing off her baby bump and ultrasound pictures.

The final slide features a video where Nacua and Aiono are sitting in a field. They reveal the gender of their baby, which is a boy, as they celebrate.

While they do not disclose the due date, they already know the gender. That would imply that Aiono is at least a little bit along in her pregnancy.

“You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid,” Aiono's caption read. “I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of ‘why’s' in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my ‘why.' I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy [blue heart emoji].”

Congratulations to Nacua and Aiono!

Who are Rams star Puka Nacua and his girlfriend?

Nacua and Aiono have been dating since they were in college. Aiono has been one of Nacua's biggest supporters since he made it to the NFL, famously celebrating his first touchdown.

Her brother, Alex Aiono, is a famous singer and actor with over two million followers on Instagram. He formerly went viral on YouTube, helping launch his career.

He has also starred in TV series, such as Pretty Little Liars and Rescue: HI-Surf. Aiono also starred in Finding ‘Ohana for Netflix in 20221.

Nacua is going into his third season with the Rams. He was previously selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Rams. He played college football at Washington and BYU before making it to the NFL.

In his first season with the Rams, Nacua became a household name. He caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He added another 89 yards on the ground that year.

Nacua holds the NFL records for the most receiving yards in a rookie season and receptions by a rookie in a game (15). His rookie season ended with Nacua being named to the Second-team All-Pro team. He was also voted to the Pro Bowl.

His sophomore season was not as successful. Nacua missed six games due to injury, but he still caught 79 passes for 990 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown.