It's never too early for a mock draft. Rams fans in particular may have their eyes on the future more than other NFL fanbases. Los Angeles traded away their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, allowing the Falcons to move up and take James Pearce Jr. Many believe that the Rams could be positioning themselves to take QB Arch Manning, should he declare for the draft.

ESPN's Jordan Reid has a slightly different idea. Reid published a way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft for the first round.

Reid predicted the Rams will take a quarterback, but not Arch Manning, in the first round. Instead, he has them selecting LSU's Garrett Nussmeier with the seventh overall pick.

“Here's Matthew Stafford's heir apparent. Stafford will turn 38 before the 2026 season, so this is a great spot for the Rams to pick Nussmeier, whose 79.1 QBR ranked 11th in the FBS in 2024,” Reid wrote. “Nussmeier's arm is more flexible than powerful, and his anticipation skills result in some of the most exciting throws I've seen on tape. Interceptions are an issue — he threw multiple picks in four games last season — but he could be a first-round pick if he cleans those up.”

In this scenario, Reid has the Rams giving up a second-round pick and a future third-round pick to move up for Nussmeier.

Los Angeles also retains their original first-round pick, allowing them to take Utah tackle Caleb Lomu with the 23rd overall pick.

It is important to note that Reid did not have Arch Manning as one of the player in his mock draft.

Manning still has three years of eligibility at Texas, so it is easy to imagine him passing up the 2026 NFL Draft for another year at college. Especially considering how much Manning can make in the NCAA thanks to NIL money.

Plenty can change between now and the 2026 NFL Draft.

Reid's way-too-early mock draft looks foolish a year from now. However, it does highlight that the Rams will be major players during the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Rams will have extra motivation to beat the Falcons when they travel to Atlanta during the regular season.