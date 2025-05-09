Coming out of free agency, few are more excited about the Los Angeles Rams' signing veteran receiver Davante Adams than Sean McVay.

In an effort to share his excitement with his players, McVay used Adams' game tape in a team meeting to map out how the three-time All-Pro will boost their overall efficiency. The meeting was used to highlight all the team's new players, but Adams easily topped the list.

Coach McVay breaking down @tae15adams tape… 👀 pic.twitter.com/BAWaTxYBhn — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

McVay discussed how Adams' crisp route-running will open up the offense for Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams. He brought up the wideout's former basketball career, noting how Adams uses his frame to get vertical.

Adams joins his third team in the last two seasons and teams up with Nacua to form a unique receiver duo. By signing with the Rams in free agency, he functionally replaced longtime captain Cooper Kupp, whom the team released shortly after.

Los Angeles inked Adams to a two-year, $46 million deal, signing him through the 2026 season. At 32, Adams is quickly approaching the end of his athletic prime but is still coming off five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. However, he has not made the Pro Bowl since 2022.

Rams' new offense with Davante Adams

Though Adams and Kupp are fundamentally different players, the former will take the same role the latter has filled for the last eight years. Los Angeles' release of Kupp signaled its belief in Nacua as the offense's future, making Adams an elite second option.

As he advances to the back end of his career, Adams has spent more time in the slot. In 2024, he took 44 percent of his snaps in the slot, suggesting he will take on a Kupp-like role with the Rams. As the genius behind Kupp's historic career success, McVay uses the slot position better than any coach in the league.

Nacua and Adams will likely be flanked by Tutu Atwell in the starting lineup, with Jordan Whittington playing a key role off the bench. The Rams lost DeMarcus Robinson, who started most of 2024, in free agency after releasing Kupp.