Luckily for former All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald, he has been granted a five-year restraining order against his stalker at the latest hearing. The Los Angeles Rams legend's drama with his stalker took a new turn.

Donald's attorney, Peter Pauzon, told TMZ Sports that he received the five-year restraining order during the hearing on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. He was present in the courtroom via Zoom. Meanwhile, his alleged stalker, Janelle Anwar, was not present for the proceedings.

The latest development comes after Donald was granted a temporary restraining order against Anwar. They previously claimed that they were married to Donald, and their situation dates back to 2020.

“The court appropriately granted a restraining order against Ms. Anwar for five years to protect Mr. Donald and his family from any further inappropriate actions by Ms. Anwar,” Pauzon said to TMZ Sports.

A timeline of Rams' Aaron Donald and his stalker, including the restraining order

It was reported that Donald got a temporary restraining order against his stalker on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. He has been dealing with Anwar for five years since 2020.

He alleges that Anwar sent him “threatening” emails in 2020. The situation eventually escalated to the point where he was receiving packages and gifts from Anwar, who also stalked him.

His filing states that Anwar would send him messages via Google Chat. Anwar even threatened the life of Donald's three-year-old son, Aaric, at one point.

However, Donald alleges he never met Anwar. They even filed for dissolution of marriage in March 2025, and Anwar was seeking support payments of $1,5000 on top of a “settlement” of $6.5 million.

Donald claimed that he was never served the petition. He only found out about the situation through the NFL security office. The temporary restraining order protected him, his wife, their kids, and his brother.

Of course, Donald is a former three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time First-team All-Pro player for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. He was also named to the Pro Bowl in every season he played.

Donald was drafted by the Rams with the 13th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played college football at Pittsburgh from 2010-13 before going to the NFL.

He immediately made an impact on the team. Donald had nine sacks in his first season. In his fifth year, Donald had a career-high 20.5 sacks. He finished his career with 111 sacks and 24 forced fumbles. In just a couple of years, Donald will be eligible for the Hall of Fame and should make it in his first year.