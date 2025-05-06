The Los Angeles Rams hope to get back to title contention next season after officially finalizing a new contract for quarterback Matthew Stafford. After initially informing Stafford he could seek a trade, the two-time Pro-Bowler signed a two-year, $84 million deal with $80 million guaranteed. However, rumors suggest he left $20 million on the table after turning down offers from the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants this offseason.

The Raiders and Giants were both willing to pay the 37-year-old quarterback $100 million, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. He explains that Matthew Stafford chose to remain with the Rams as he and his family preferred the Los Angeles area and was willing to take less money to stay with the franchise.

“With the Raiders and Giants willing to exceed $100 million over the next two years, he walked away from around $20 million to stay in California. You can say, ‘Well, look how much he's made already!' But $20 million is $20 million. And so that makes this a little like the final deals that Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady signed—where those guys took a little less to stay put.”

Despite entering his late 30s, Stafford hasn't shown many signs of slowing down. He ended the 2024-25 campaign with the Rams with 3,762 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns while recording a 65.8% completion percentage. It was the 13th time in his career that Matthew Stafford played double-digit games in a single season during his 16 years in the NFL.

As for the Raiders and Giants, both organizations were forced to go different routes at the quarterback position. Las Vegas traded for veteran Geno Smith with the Seattle Seahawks, and he is expected to be the starter next season. Meanwhile, New York signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, then picked Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Rams made moves this offseason in the hopes of giving everything Stafford needs to compete. Not only did the front office release Cooper Kupp but they replaced him with veteran wideout Davante Adams to pair him with Puka Nacua.