The Los Angeles Rams are in an interesting spot as a franchise. In some ways, the Rams are in win-now mode with an aging quarterback and competitive roster. However, the Rams also feel like they are preparing to rebuild after trading out of the first round during the 2025 NFL Draft. LA has added even more confusion to the mix by continuing to flirt with the idea of trading for Jalen Ramsey.

Rams head coach Sean McVay doubled down on a potential trade for Ramsey during a recent interview.

“There's not too much of an update,” McVay said during an interview with Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “He is a total stud, and you look at, obviously he has continued to play at a really high level. He and I have kept in great touch even since we ended up trading him to Miami. Special competitor, great person, great father. And so there are a lot of layers when you're talking about a player of his caliber – ‘All right, with regards to the contract, the compensation that they would be looking for in exchange for receiving a player of his magnitude.' And so those conversations are ongoing, as I'm sure they are with multiple teams. And we'll see, but we're never going to shy away from opportunities to increase the competitiveness of our roster or add great players as long as it fits within the framework of everything that an acquisition like that would entail.”

The Rams have needed a starting cornerback every since they traded Ramsey away back in 2023. LA currently has Darious Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon, Quentin Lake, and Cobie Durant in their secondary.

There is no rush to get a deal done right away. If the Dolphins wait until after June 1st to trade Ramsey, they can spread out his dead cap hit.

The Rams and Dolphins may spend the next few weeks negotiating the terms of a potential Ramsey trade, including which will eat more of Ramsey's contract in 2025.

Sean McVay also speaks on Matthew Stafford's future with Rams

McVay also spoke on the future of Matthew Stafford with the Rams during his interview with Adam Schein.

McVay is hopeful that Stafford can stay with the Rams for a few more seasons.

“We have a chance with him every time he's at the switch,” McVay said. “I love working with him… I'm hoping it's a couple more years.”

Stafford will be 37 years old for the 2025 NFL season.

Stafford and McVay's relationship is better than ever, even after LA let Stafford test the market earlier this offseason.

“You can either get further apart or you can get closer,” McVay concluded. “There's a lot of appreciation and gratitude…it's kind of a renewal of vows.”

Hopefully Stafford can finish his professional career with the Rams.