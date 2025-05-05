The Los Angeles Rams, unsurprisingly for this current regime with Les Snead and Sean McVay calling the shots, traded out of the first round of the NFL Draft this season. Still, LA was able to make a number of intriguing picks and has seemingly improved its roster this offseason after a tough Divisional Round loss last season.

Now, the Rams are continuing to work on the margins in order to continue to get better. That quest continues on Monday when Los Angeles agreed to a deal with former Eagles wide receiver and punt returner Britain Covey in free agency, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Rams signed WR Britain Covey to a 1-year deal,” Schefter reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Covey was mostly a special teams weapon for the Eagles, but he has put up some impressive numbers over the last three seasons as a return man. In 2022, Covey finished with 514 return yards between kicks and punts. He followed that up with 417 punt return yards in 2023, a number which led the league.

Rams fans shouldn't expect a ton from Covey on offense, as he has just 11 catches for 76 yards over the last two seasons. However, having someone who can help steady the special teams units is still a big plus on a short-term deal.

The decision from Matthew Stafford to come back to Los Angeles for the 2025 season immediately makes the Rams a sneaky contender in the NFC. McVay's defense should be improved as some of its young pieces improve, specifically Jared Verse and Braden Fiske on the defensive line. Los Angeles also added Davante Adams to pair with Puka Nacua at wide receiver and drafted Terrance Ferguson out of Oregon to give them a more explosive option at tight end.

We know that McVay is still one of the best play callers in football, and he will give the offense a chance to succeed each and every week. Now that Los Angeles is rounding out the rest of its roster, the Rams will be a team to watch heading into the 2025 season.