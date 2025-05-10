Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Jared Verse offered a unique perspective on quarterback Matthew Stafford during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, comparing the veteran signal-caller to a well-known superhero.

“He’s like Captain America,” Verse said. “He’s really composed all the time. He’s really collected all the time, even during big moments. But he knows how to hype people up right before the game. … He brings energy to a team.”

Verse, heading into his second NFL season, praised Stafford’s leadership and poise, highlighting the veteran’s steady presence and ability to inspire teammates.

“I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history,” Verse added.

Stafford, 37, enters his 17th NFL season with over 59,809 passing yards, 377 touchdowns, and 188 interceptions on a 63.4% career completion rate. He holds a 91.2 career passer rating, has earned two Pro Bowl selections, and was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He is also a member of the Detroit Lions All-Time Team.

After being acquired by Los Angeles in a 2021 trade, Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI victory in his first season with the team. Since joining the Rams, he has guided them to the playoffs in three of four years, with the lone exception in 2022 when injuries limited him to just nine games.

Stafford reaffirmed his commitment to the franchise this offseason by agreeing to a restructured two-year, $84 million contract, with $80 million guaranteed. According to reports, he turned down more lucrative multi-year offers from the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants, leaving over $20 million on the table to remain in Los Angeles.

The Rams finished the 2024 regular season with a 10-7 record, clinching the NFC West before being eliminated in the divisional round by the eventual Super Bowl 59 champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Verse, a 2024 first-round pick, appeared in all 17 games during his rookie season, contributing to a Rams defense that exceeded expectations. His remarks on Stafford further illustrate the quarterback’s continued influence in the locker room, particularly among younger players entering the league.

As the Rams prepare for the 2025 season, they do so with a veteran quarterback still commanding respect and delivering leadership — and now, a superhero comparison to match.