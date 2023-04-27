Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, and the Los Angeles Rams might be targeting a running back to add to the offense. With that being said, head coach Sean McVay made some interesting comments about current starter in the backfield Cam Akers, reports NBC Sports’ Myles Simmons.

“He was able to have over 500 in the last [six] games and really be able to be a bright spot for us, and let’s continue to build on that. Excited about [new RBs coach] Ron Gould and what he’ll be able to do with that room, but I know Cam’s had a great look in his eye. [I] expect him to continue to build on the way that he finished.”

It is quite the heel turn for Cam Akers, as it looked like his career as a Ram was over at one point during the 2022 regular season. Akers was benched and put on the trade block, but no deal ever materialized. As mentioned by McVay, he returned to the lineup and finished the season on a strong note. This looks to be setting him up for a productive 2023.

Cam Akers went into last season as the presumed starter, but undisclosed reasons kept him sidelined, and ultimately on the brink of a trade. Going into 2023, Akers again looks to be the starter, but now with seemingly a vote of confidence from his head coach.

Knowing Sean McVay, don’t expect the running back position to be that cut and dry for now. It would be no surprise if the Rams selected a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft and brought in some competition for Akers in the backfield. For now, Akers can feel comfortable that he will have ample opportunity to lead the Rams backfield in 2023.