While the Los Angeles Rams made a splash with a big trade in the draft, Sean McVay wondered how many more years the team could get out of Matthew Stafford. And McVay weighed in on Stafford’s future after a $44 million contract move.

McVay is hoping Stafford still has something left in the tank, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

If Matthew Stafford is on the #Rams roster next at the start of FA, he’ll lock in another $40M. Stafford was on the books for $58M over 2 years, now it's $84M over 2 years.

Coach Sean McVay recently told @AdamSchein of @MadDogUnleashed Radio, “I think he can play as long as he wants, but fortunately, I'm hoping it's a couple more years.”

The details of Stafford’s contract came to light recently, even though the deal got put in place a few months ago, according to another post by Rapoport.

The #Rams and QB Matthew Stafford have finally finalized the terms on his new contract, sources say, as the deal negotiated during the NFL Combine is now official.

Stafford will earn $44M this year, with $4M already paid and the other $40M fully guaranteed.

Will Matthew Stafford still be with Rams in 2026?

If he play as well in 2025 as he did last year, he might. Stafford completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. Also, he hit on 63.4% of his passes for 533 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in two playoff contests.

McVay said the Rams are a different team with Stafford behind center.

“We have a chance with him every time he's at the switch, and love working with him,” McVay said. “When you're able to have real conversations with people you love and care about, you can go one of two ways. You can either get further apart or you can get closer. And there is no question in my mind that he and I are closer than ever. There's a lot of appreciation, there's a lot of gratitude that we were able to work through some of those things.”

McVay said he doesn’t take Stafford for granted.

“It doesn't go lost on me how fortunate I am to be able to work with somebody as special as he is, both mentally, physically,” McVay said. “And more importantly, what he means with how he moves as a man. And how he positively affects and influences his teammates and people he's around.”

Plus, Stafford still has the physical chops, McVay said.,

“I think he came out of this season feeling really good physically,” McVay said. “And one of the things that I think is a tremendous credit to him.”