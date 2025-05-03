As the Los Angeles Rams prepare for another pivotal season, head coach Sean McVay is making it clear– he hopes the Matthew Stafford era in Los Angeles isn't winding down just yet.

The veteran NFL quarterback remains at the heart of the Rams' playoff hopes, even amid speculation about how many more years he'll play. Speaking with Adam Shein on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio, McVay praised Stafford for his leadership and expressed hope for continuity,

“We have a chance with him every time he's at the switch,” McVay said. “I love working with him… I'm hoping it's a couple more years.”

Despite whispers of a trade earlier this offseason – with reported interest from the Oakland Raiders and New York Giants – Stafford remained committed to the Rams, signing a revised contract that emphasized loyalty and a strong bond with McVay. That relationship, forged through candid conversations, has deepened in recent months,

“You can either get further apart or you can get closer,” McVay said. “There's a lot of appreciation and gratitude…it's kind of a renewal of vows.”

The 37-year-old NFL quarterback still showed elite form in 2024, leading the Rams to an NFC West title and giving the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles a scare in the playoffs. McVay praised Stafford's toughness and consistency, especially in high-pressure moments,

“He balls against Minnesota, and he does his thing against Philadelphia,” McVay added. “He came out of this season feeling really good physically.”

But the future remains murky. The Rams did not select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft and only have Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett as short-term insurance. The front office might be eyeing the stronger 2026 class.

While the Rams may be in a year-to-year arrangement with Stafford, McVay clearly wants more than just a final run. With their chemistry and Stafford's enduring ability, the Rams might have more than one last shot.