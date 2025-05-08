Aaron Donald might be retired, but he will never sever his ties with the Los Angeles Rams. One year after he made the shocking decision to hang up his cleats, Donald took a lighthearted shot at former teammate Puka Nacua's look.

While wearing a long-haired wig, Donald examined himself in a mirror while jokingly saying he would dress up as Nacua for Halloween in October. The retired superstar told Nacua he would see him “in Maui” in an Instagram video.

“I'm gonna be Puka for Halloween this year,” Donald said with a smile. “I'm gonna get a jersey and be Puka Nacua.”

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Aaron Donald will dress up as Rams WR Puka Nacua for Halloween 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/75DgdULeLA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Donald and Nacua shared a locker room for one year before the former decided to call it a career. In his final season with the Rams, Donald got a front-row seat to Nacua's historic rookie season.

Despite playing on opposite sides of the ball, the two clearly clicked in their lone season together. Nacua envisions his career going similar to that of Donald, saying he wants to leave behind a similar legacy in Los Angeles.

Since retiring, Donald has remained around the Rams organization. However, still just 33, he continues to adamently deny comeback rumors, saying he has accomplished everything he set out to achieve in his 10-year career.

Puka Nacua set to take on increased role with Rams in 2025

If everything goes the way the Rams hope, there will be many people joining Aaron Donald dressed as Puka Nacua for Halloween. Fuly believing in their budding star, Los Angeles released former All-Pro Cooper Kupp in March, clearing the way for Nacua as the team's clear No. 1 option.

Los Angeles replaced Kupp with Davante Adams in free agency, but Nacua is still expected to lead the charge. The 23-year-old better fits the play style of quarterback Matthew Stafford, who the team re-upped with after weeks of rampant trade rumors.

After being named a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro as a rookie, Nacua appeared in just 11 games in 2024. He landed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in the season opener and missed another game late in the year due to a suspension. Regardless, the injuries are clearly not a worry to the front office, which firmly believes in him as the team's future.