Cam Akers trade rumors: 3 best destinations with Rams future in doubt

The Los Angeles Rams made a shocking move earlier this week when they ruled running back Cam Akers out for their Week 6 contest against the Carolina Panthers. Akers hadn’t been dealing with any sort of injury, and head coach Sean McVay said Akers’ absence was due to a personal matter, although it was later reported to be a football decision made by McVay. As a result, Cam Akers trade rumors have been flying around ever since.

Unsurprisingly, Akers isn’t happy with the decision and it sounds like he won’t be taking the field for the Rams anytime soon. The Rams have responded by exploring potential trades for their young running back, and it wouldn’t be surprising if a move gets made sooner rather than later given how this situation has unfolded.

If Akers does get traded, there are some places that would be more beneficial for the young running back to bounce back than others. There are a few teams in the league that could definitely use a solid running back to shore up their offense, so let’s take a look at the top three potential destinations for Akers should he get traded.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have needed another running back all season long, and their need for one has only increased with James Conner suffering a rib injury in Week 5. Conner really doesn’t have the makings of a workhorse running back, and it’s no surprise that the Cardinals ground game has struggled pretty mightily to start the season.

Conner is leading the way in Arizona’s backfield, but he’s only averaging 3.7 yards per carry on the season. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams have been better than Conner in limited action, but they haven’t really been given a true opportunity to make their mark. Benjamin will get his shot now that Conner is out for the time being, but it still feels like another running back is needed here.

Pairing up Cam Akers with Conner would give Arizona a decent running back duo with a lot of upside. Conner has quite a nose for the end zone, and Akers could be a dominant lead running back in the right situation. Los Angeles may not be too keen on trading Akers to a division rival, but the Cardinals may have an incentive to try and pluck him away from the Rams.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills ground game has never really been up to par with their passing attack, and it has hurt their offense a bit to open the season. They have competent running backs in Devin Singletary, James Cook, and Zack Moss, but they aren’t nearly consistent enough to give Josh Allen the help he deserves on the ground.

Adding Akers could give the Bills, at worst, another option to turn to on the ground if nobody else pans out. Buffalo has been OK running the football this season (they are averaging 5.1 yards per carry) but much of that production comes from Allen himself. Nobody in the backfield has really stepped up to become the go-to-guy for the Bills yet.

Cam Akers has shown the potential to become a lead running back early in his career, and the Bills high-powered offense could be the perfect spot for him to take his game to a new level. Akers hasn’t been any more efficient than anyone on the Bills roster so far this season, but he has upside, and it wouldn’t be a horrible idea for them to take a flier on Akers here.

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are the team most desperately in need of a running back, and even though they are in a similar predicament as the Cardinals in the sense that they are a division rival of the Rams, they would be the best spot for Akers to land since he would immediately become their top running back.

The Seahawks running back room was weak coming into the season, and it’s only gotten weaker with Rashaad Penny being ruled out for the rest of the year after suffering a broken fibula in Week 5. That leaves Kenneth Walker III as the lead running back moving forward, and even if Seattle wants to roll with him for the rest of the season, he’s going to need some help alongside him.

Cam Akers can step up and be the lead guy for Seattle, or play in a timeshare with Walker if that’s what the Seahawks want as well. Seattle’s offense has looked pretty solid to open the season, and Akers could be the missing piece to help them continue to have a solid rushing attack to support their aerial attack. The Rams may be skeptical of trading him to a division rival, but the Seahawks should do what it takes to get a deal done here.