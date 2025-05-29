Jalen Milroe was an electric playmaker at Alabama under center, but he still has much room to grow as a quarterback to achieve his high ceiling overall. To help his development, he studied Brock Purdy, Klint Kubiak's former pupil, his new offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks.

Growing up in Texas, Milroe looked up to Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady, and Lamar Jackson. However, he has been studying Purdy to help his NFL transition smoothly.

Kubiak's position as the former passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers did wonders for Purdy's development in San Francisco. Purdy has now played in a Super Bowl and recently signed a new five-year, $265 million contract extension.

Milroe sees Purdy's success and wants to emulate it. He has developed well as he continues to learn Kubiak's system. Milroe talked in depth about this with FOX Sports.

“What's unique about Brock is he played in the same system I'm in right now,” Milroe said. “So it's been great to see the tape, see some of our reads and play calls, and watch him play.

“He understands his feet are tied into the read and pocket integrity. He's at his best and has been most efficient when he plays on time. That's what I've seen as I've studied his game.”

Jalen Milroe only third QB drafted by Seahawks' John Schneider

The Seahawks selected him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he is only the third quarterback that Seahawks GM John Schneider has taken in his 16-year career in Seattle. Russell Wilson and Alex McGough were the only others he had drafted before.

Schneider is banking on Milroe's elite athleticism while continuing to develop even more as a passer in the NFL.

“He's in a unique category with this group of quarterbacks because he's like that explosive athlete, with the speed,” Schneider said after the draft. “I saw him play live at Wisconsin. It's like, great player, but a poor decision, and he just scored from 60 yards or something.

“He just takes off, and he's gone. This is a natural runner with the ball, and that puts so much pressure on defenses.”

If Milroe can come close to how much Purdy has developed in the NFL, he is in for a great career, barring injuries. Efficiency is the key. If he improves on that, the ceiling is higher than almost every quarterback drafted in this season's draft.