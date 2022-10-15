Cam Akers’ sudden Week 6 absence gets clarity

The Los Angeles Rams offense has struggled through five games this season. The hope was that the ground game, led by running back Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr., would be able to help turn things around. That’s why it was such a shock to see the Rams suddenly rule out Akers for their Week 6 contest against the Carolina Panthers, despite the fact he isn’t currently injured.

Initially, Akers absence was attributed to a personal matter, but head coach Sean McVay made it sound like it was unknown whether Akers would return to the team at some point this season. While there still are a lot of questions surrounding this strange decision to rule out Akers, reports are coming out saying that this decision is a football decision, rather than due to a personal matter as initially labeled by the Rams.

Re #Rams RB Cam Akers' current status with the team after HC Sean McVay said Akers won't play Sun., wouldn't prax Fri. & was listed DNP w/a 'personal issue' –I'm told the current situation does not involve a 'personal' matter, but rather is 'football related,' per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 15, 2022

Akers’ 2022 season with the Rams has been strange from the get go, and this only adds to the confusion surrounding it. Akers seemed set for the starting role in the backfield for L.A., but he’s been in a timeshare with Henderson all season long, and even when he’s played, he hasn’t been very effective, averaging just three yards per carry on the ground so far.

Whatever the reason may be, we won’t be seeing Akers take the field with the Rams on Sunday afternoon, and it looks like he may be out past Week 6 as well. It will be interesting to see if any more details emerge on Akers’ status moving forward, but for now, it looks like Los Angeles is exploring other options at running back aside from Akers.