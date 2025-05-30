The Seattle Seahawks signed Cooper Kupp this offseason after moving DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They also brought in a new QB1, signing Sam Darnold to a big deal.

Darnold and Kupp will headline the Seahawks' new-look offense, and the signal-caller explained on The Rich Eisen Show why he believes Kupp is unique:

“Coop is amazing, the way he moves is very unique I think. Being able to get a ton of reps with him and just see how he kind of gets in and out of routes, like I said it’s different. That’s what made him such a great player, just the way you know he can make certain routes look the same and he ends up in completely different spot. It’s very unique and he is different that way.”

Kupp is a seasoned veteran, and he's one of the best route runners in the NFL. While the pass-catcher has dealt with a lot of injury problems in the past couple of years, he gets a fresh start in Seattle, the same state he grew up in and played college football at Eastern Washington.

In 2021, Kupp was easily the best wide receiver in the league. He caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, helping the Rams win a Super Bowl. If he can find that brilliance again with the Seahawks, it's going to do wonders for this team as they look to make a playoff return.

As for Darnold, he just had a resurgent campaign in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, which attracted the interest of Seattle. They traded QB1 Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, who is set to reunite with Pete Carroll.

Darnold and Kupp's potential chemistry will be key in the Seahawks' 2025 season. Health is important, but the reality is that they both need to be consistent. We'll see if that will happen.