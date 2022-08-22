Cam Brate takes jab at Rob Gronkowski in response to Tom Brady Masked Singer theory

After just over a week away from the team, Tom Brady made his return to Buccaneers training camp. The seven-time Super Bowl champ received permission from the team and stepped away to handle what is only known to be a personal matter. This did not stop a few teammates from poking some fun at the hiatus. Tight End Cameron Brate fed into the conspiracy that Brady was attending the filming of The Masked Singer and took a funny jab at his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, when talking with the media after practice.

“He couldn’t do worse at Masked Singer than Gronk,” Bucs tight end Cam Brate says of theories that Tom Brady was on the show while away. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 22, 2022

Gronk is never one to take himself too seriously and likely enjoyed the joke from his fellow tight end. The former Patriots and Buccaneers standout was on the FOX show during the 2020 season. He performed Good Vibrations by The Beach Boys, Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice, and I’m Too Sexy by Right Said Fred during his time on the show. The four-time Super Bowl Champ is clearly enjoying retirement and it is also evident that he is much more natural on the football field than with a microphone in his hand.

Gronk has been on the masked singer this whole time pic.twitter.com/BpW86WJTr3 — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) April 2, 2020

While it is unlikely that Brady was actually recording the Masked Singer, it still is hilarious to imagine. Regardless, it is a great sign that Tom Brady is back at Buccaneers camp and that spirits appear high around the team. The seven-time Super Bowl champ does not seem to have missed a beat and surely will be ready for the regular season. The Buccaneers are set to open up the regular season in a Sunday night matchup against the Cowboys in Dallas during Week 1.