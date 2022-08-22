‘Firing on all cylinders’: Tom Brady looks sharp in Buccaneers return

There was a somewhat surprising development at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp in recent weeks as Tom Brady briefly stepped away from the team. Starting August 11th, Brady was excused from the team and stepped away for just over a week. There has not been a clear answer for what the reason was other than personal reasons which the seven-time MVP had to handle. On the positive sign of things, it seems everything is alright and the superstar has rejoined the team as normal. According to Cameron Brate and a few other members of the Bucs, Brady has not missed a beat upon returning which should come to be expected at this point.

Tight end Cam Brate says Tom Brady coming back from an 11-day break and looking sharp was “as expected.” Says Brady was “firing on all cylinders.” — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) August 22, 2022

Considering how long he has been playing at such an elite level, there should be no concern for Brady missing a few preseason reps. The 45-year-old led the NFL with 5316 yards and 43 touchdowns last season as evidence that he is not slowing down. He also came in second in MVP voting. The brief retirement and hiatus from preseason make it an interesting lead-up to his twenty-second season. but Brady is certain to be prepared. It feels he could take off months of football at a time and still come back sharper than the average NFL player, although that clearly is not how Brady is wired.

The Buccaneers still have high hopes for contending this season following their 13-4 season last year. They were ultimately defeated by the eventual NFL Champion Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional round last year. With seemingly all distractions now taken care of, expect Brady and the Bucs to remain focused on football and have another successful season.