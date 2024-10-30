Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has made his love for HBCUs known in recent years and he recently showed love Johnson C. Smith, the only undefeated HBCU football program in the country headed into Week 10.

The former Panthers star was in Charlotte for a football camp that was hosted on the campus of Johnson C. Smith and the school’s Instagram page posted a brief snippet of him showing his support for the Golden Bulls football team.

“Needless to say — yo what’s good? What’s poppin? Cam Newton here man, I want to give a special shout out to the Johnson C. Smith football team. Faculty, staff, football players, coaches, everybody involved as well as the fans. Man, I’m rooting for you. Keep rocking and rolling. And as always, say one pinky, one thumb, one love.”

Newton’s shoutout comes as the Golden Bulls have cemented themselves as arguably the best team in HBCU football. They currently sit at 8-0, beating CIAA rival Winston-Salem State University to snap a 46 game losing streak to the Rams in Bowman-Gray Stadium.

Newton also continues his penchant for supporting HBCUs. Newton recently joined the cast of ESPN’s First Take earlier this month and made his debut touring the show’s HBCU Campus Tour stop at Tennessee State University.

Newton’s connection to HBCUs is deep-rooted. His brother, Caylin Newton, attended Howard University, where he played a pivotal role in one of the biggest upsets in college football history when Howard defeated UNLV 43-40.

Cam himself was present at the 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl, which featured Florida A&M and Howard University, taking pictures with fans on the sidelines.

The Golden Bulls host 2023 CIAA Championship finalist Fayetteville State on Saturday, November 2nd as they hope to continue their streak and remain ontop of HBCU football. The game will be streamed live on the CIAA Sports Network.