For the first time since 1969, the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith University are 6-0. With the team’s sudden rise in popularity due to its strong performance this season, many are curious about the factors behind the win streak. In a recent interview with WCNC, head coach Maurice Flowers addressed this.

“We sustain it by just doing what it took to get us here, and that’s being a good fundamental football team,” Flowers said.

In their latest outing, the Golden Bulls defeated the Trojans of Virginia State University, 21-17. The victory marked the sixth consecutive win for JCSU and improved its Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) record to 3-0.

Running backs Avante George and Quavaris Crouch combined for 90 rushing yards, each scoring a touchdown. Junior quarterback Darius Ocean passed for 212 yards and a touchdown, completing 11 of 25 attempts.

JCSU will host its homecoming matchup this weekend against Shaw University, the first Southern HBCU and CIAA rival. Since 2007, JCSU has won only five games against the Bears, losing last year’s matchup, 21-10. However, with a powerful team on both sides of the ball, the Golden Bulls are favored to secure another win.

Shaw’s defense ranks last in the CIAA, allowing 2,757 yards and 27 touchdowns. To succeed, they must contain the combination of Ocean and his primary target, Charlotte native Brevin Caldwell. Ocean leads the CIAA in passing with 1,438 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Caldwell tops all conference receivers with 44 receptions for 651 yards and seven touchdowns.

In a postgame interview with HBCU Gameday, Flowers highlighted the advantages of recruiting in the Carolina area.

“We’re in a recruiting hotbed. I mean, Charlotte, North Carolina, and South Carolina across the border is one of the best recruiting areas in the Southeast,” he said. “Why wouldn’t you want to be in Charlotte, North Carolina, and get a degree from Johnson C. Smith University?”

The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. inside Irwin Belk Stadium and can be streamed on the CIAA Sports Network.