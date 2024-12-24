Michael Vick, the former NFL quarterback and Virginia native, has been officially appointed as the new head football coach at Norfolk State University. Cam Newton, another former NFL star, offered his perspective on Vick's move to coaching.

In the most recent episode of his podcast, 4th&1 With Cam Newton, the 35-year old discussed the challenge Michael Vick faces in building a strong coaching staff. Newton highlighted the difficulty of attracting quality coaches to work under Vick, who lacks previous coaching experience, as they would be taking a risk by joining a team led by a first-time head coach.

Cam Newton's thoughts on Michael Vick's coaching move to Norfolk State

“It’s not sustaining success for Michael Vick because I have no doubt that he can. My question is does he get the support that he needs early. Because he has nothing to go off of. People are going to take a risk to go with him. People are going to take risk to get recruited by him. I’m just throwing everything out there that can be of concern for a recruit. Even with Belichick, Belichick has those same things it’s like how the f—k can Belichick coach a high school recruit, but he has a plan. Now Belichick is going to get more grace than Vick because of the resume,” Newton remarked.

Newton highlighted the comparison to Bill Belichick, noting that while Vick hasn't yet coached at this level, his background and experience provide a strong foundation to succeed. He also pointed out that Norfolk State, like Deion Sanders' former school, Jackson State, is an FCS program, which gives Vick a unique opportunity to build something special.

During a press conference on Monday, Norfolk State University President Javaune Adams-Gaston discussed the decision to hire Michael Vick as head coach and expressed her hope that the move would help elevate the university to new heights.

“Right now, this transformation means that now is our time. I also just want to say a little about what it takes to make an engine run like Norfolk State University. We would not be who we are without our legislators, our friends who allow us to say to them, ‘You know this historical issue of underfunding universities,’ and then I don’t have to say the rest, because they say, ‘has to stop.’ And it stops with us.” Adams-Gaston noted.

Norfolk State welcoming Michael Vick

During the press conference, the crowd erupted in cheers of “Behold Green and Gold” as Michael Vick made his way to the stage. His family also joined him briefly on stage to share in the moment.

Vick acknowledged that leaving his role as an analyst at Fox Sports was a tough decision, but emphasized the importance of giving back to the community where he grew up.

“It wasn’t the easiest decision to make, you know, I got family that I sincerely care about, that I love, you know, this requires a lot of change,” said the new Norfolk State head coach. “But, at the same time, it allows me to serve young men in my community.”

Before accepting the Norfolk State position, Vick also engaged in discussions with Sacramento State regarding its vacant head coaching role.

In 1999, Vick guided Virginia Tech to the national title game, before being chosen by the Atlanta Falcons as the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, becoming the first Black quarterback to hold that distinction.

However, in 2007, at the peak of his career, Vick was convicted for his involvement in dog fighting. He retired a decade later and has since made advocating against animal cruelty a central part of his mission.