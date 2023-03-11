Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Cam Reddish did not hold back when talking about his disappointing stint with the New York Knicks. Reddish seems to have confirmed reports that he was unhappy about the way that he was being used by Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

Reddish wasn’t part of the Knicks’ rotation when he was sent to the Trail Blazers right before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Reddish seems to believe that Thibodeau’s decision to keep him on the bench had little to do with his play.

"It had nothing to do with basketball. It was all the politics, all the favoritism. S–t like that. That’s why I wasn’t too worried about it." Cam Reddish on his limited playing time with the Knicks (Via @SBondyNYDN) pic.twitter.com/PvssOodqez — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 11, 2023

“It was tough but at the same time, it ain’t even about basketball,” Cam Reddish told the Daily News. “It had nothing to do with basketball. It was all the politics, all the favoritism. S–t like that. That’s why I wasn’t too worried about it.”

Reddish never received consistent playing time during his year in New York. The forward averaged 18.7 minutes in 35 games for the Knicks.

Reddish didn’t exactly make the most of his opportunities when he got them. The 23-year-old averaged 24.2 minutes per game in 13 contests for the Knicks in November. Reddish averaged just 9.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He only made 28.2% of his 3-point attempts.

The Knicks were outscored by an average of 1.9 points per 100 possessions with Reddish on the court. When Reddish was on the bench, New York was plus-3.9 points per 100 possessions.

Early in December, Reddish talked to a Knick assistant coach about his frustration with the way that Thibodeau was using him, according to SNY’s Ian Begley. Reddish never took the court for the Knicks again.

Thibodeau denied that Reddish was benched because of anything that he said. New York has been one of the NBA’s best teams since cutting down its rotation, which included benching Reddish completely.

In 12 games with the Blazers, Reddish is averaging a career-high 30.8 minutes per game. The former No. 10 overall draft pick is averaging 13.8 points on 46.4% shooting and 38.2% shooting from 3-point range.

The Knicks traded Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a protected first-round pick to the Blazers in exchange for Josh Hart . Hart has become one of New York’s most important players in their rise up the Eastern Conference standings.

The Knicks’ trade could end up being one that works out for both Reddish and New York.