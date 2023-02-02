Cam Reddish’s 2022-23 season with the New York Knicks has not gone as expected. Reddish quickly fell out of the Knicks rotation, promptly requested a trade, and has been benched as a result for most of the season. Reddish will almost certainly get dealt before the trade deadline, as rumors have been swirling around him for pretty much the entire campaign.

Why Reddish hasn’t been playing, though, even during his trade request has been quite strange. Reddish is still a solid player, and allowing him to take the court could allow him to build up his trade value. Instead, he hasn’t played in 27 straight games for the Knicks, receiving DNP, Coach’s Decision in each of those games. Nobody really knows why Reddish isn’t playing, but it looks like head coach Tom Thibodeau may be playing a big role in that decision.

“According to the New York Post, Thibodeau was not in favor of trading for Cam Reddish. Could Reddish’s diminished role be a way for Thibodeau to show the rest of the organization that he can win without Reddish? To show that the front office’s trade for Reddish was a mistake? Those are theories espoused by opposing teams when you ask about Reddish. Are they accurate? Only Thibodeau can say.” – Ian Begley, SNY

Reddish’s tenure with the Knicks certainly has been strange, and while it seems very likely that he will find a new home soon, it’s very odd to see that Thibodeau could potentially not be playing him in an effort to show the rest of the organization that he was right. Whatever the reasoning is, a split between both sides is in the best interest of all, and it will be interesting to see where Reddish lands if he does end up getting dealt at the trade deadline.