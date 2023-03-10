After flying high on a nine-game winning streak, the New York Knicks have plummeted back down to earth with two consecutive loses, the latest of which came Thursday night on the road against the surging Sacramento Kings. Though a string of losses directly following such a mighty stretch is certainly unsettling, perhaps the biggest storyline from the game revolves around point guard Jalen Brunson.

The club’s 26-year-old backcourt stud is reported to have suffered a setback with his left foot injury that forced him out of the game midway through and which relegated him to the sidelines during their two games prior.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau addressed the ailment following the contest, stating per the New York Post: “He just re-aggravated it, but I haven’t talked to the medical people yet.”

When asked if the point guard would be heading back to New York for more testing, Thibodeau noted: “Not that I know of. I’ll speak with the medical people. Let them do their job. You gotta trust them, and you trust Jalen. They’ll evaluate him, and whatever he needs, we’ll make sure he gets.”

The Knicks have been without Jalen Brunson in the lineup on six separate occasions throughout his debut season in New York, with the club accumulating a mere .500 record of 3-3 during such outings.

Should their prized free agency pickup be forced to sit out yet again, it’s likely that Immanuel Quickley would be the one to step up and fill in his spot within the starting lineup. As a starter this season, the third-year guard finds himself sporting tremendous per-game averages of 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 43.7% shooting from the floor and 35.1% shooting from distance.