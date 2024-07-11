The WNBA's most forgotten star is Cameron Brink, the Los Angeles Sparks' center. The defensive stalwart was having a Rookie of the Year caliber season with the Sparks before an ACL tear sent her to the sidelines. She may not have the star power of Caitlyn Clark or Angel Reese, but she has the potential to be a superstar on her return from the injury.

Brink was born in Princeton, New Jersey, on December 31, 2001. She attended Mountainside High School and Southridge High School in Beaverton, Oregon. Brink was a McDonald's All-American and the No. 3 player in her class in ESPN's rankings.

Cameron Brink's college career

During her freshman season at Stanford, the team won a National Championship. Brink averaged 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game, setting the program's single-season record with 88 blocks. She was named an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention and made the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Brink became one of the team's leaders in her sophomore season, but Stanford struggled. She averaged 13.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks, surpassing her previous blocks record with 91. Brink won the Pac-12 Player of the Year, and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and received All-Pac-12 and All-Defensive Team honors.

During her junior season, she won the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year again and earned the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year award. Brink was also a second-team All-American from the AP. She ended her college career by winning the Pac-12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. The Los Angeles Sparks drafted Brink with the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Brink's notable international success came at the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup in Austria, where she led the United States to the gold medal and won tournament MVP. She also led the tournament with 39 rebounds and 10 blocks.

Los Angeles Sparks draft pick

The Los Angeles Sparks drafted Cameron Brink with the second overall selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brink went one pick after Caitlyn Clark and five picks before Angel Reese. However, Clark and Reese are the rookies stealing all the headlines. Second-round draft pick Kate Martin is even getting more shine this season than Brink.

The injury that Brink sustained didn't help her case. The 6-4 center tore her ACL in a June 19th game against the Connecticut Sun, ending her season and her chances at representing the USA in the 3 vs. 3 basketball tournament at the Olympics.

Brink fell by the wayside in the WNBA this season, like she didn't get as much recognition in college. Brink's game is about her defense despite her ability to contribute offensively. She isn't as flashy as Clark or as controversial as Reese, which makes her less of a story.

Brink's rise to stardom

Brink prefers it to be that way, as she flies under the radar while becoming one of the best defensive players in the WNBA. Brink may be flying under the radar on the court, but she is beginning to turn some heads off the court.

She recently eclipsed one million followers on Instagram and 450,000 followers on TikTok. The neverending stories about Clark and Reese have built massive followings for other WNBA players, and Brink is no exception. However, it's time to start giving Brink the respect she deserves.

Brink represented her country with plenty of success, was the second-best player in the draft behind Caitlyn Clark, and will be one of the biggest stars in the WNBA when she recovers from her ACL injury. Brink may be the forgotten star in the WNBA, but it's time for fans to start mentioning her in the same breath as Clark and Reese. It may be hard for Brink to eclipse Clark in star power, but it would be no surprise if she becomes the second-best player in this draft class before her career ends.