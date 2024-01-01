The Cameron Ward decision should be coming soon.

The college football transfer portal has essentially come to a standstill for the biggest names in the market. The biggest one remaining is Washington State transfer Cameron Ward and Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei. As for Ward, he has been arguably the top name for quite some time, and the rumored options are Miami (FL), Florida State, and now Auburn who has emerged just recently.

But, the NFL Draft is and has always been a consideration for Ward, and now the impending decision is “imminent” as Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

‘Spoke this morning to Calvin Ward, the father of Washington State transfer QB Cam Ward. He said this morning that his son is expected to choose between college football and the NFL in the next day. Calvin Ward said his son remains 50-50 on his decision. “It’s imminent.”'

Ward's decision could be coming soon one way or another, and both Florida State and Miami have already begun exploring other options in the portal. The Seminoles have been linked as a potential favorite for Uiagalelei, but Miami might be left with nowhere to go if Ward decides to go to the NFL or another program. Another program that has stepped in recently is Auburn, but everything hinges on whether or not Ward wants to go pro.

Cameron Ward began his college career at Incarnate Word before transferring to Washington State, and he threw for 3,094 yards and 23 touchdowns last season and then 3,736 yards and 25 scores this past season, so there is a lot to like about his potential at the next level and in the portal.

But, a decision should be coming soon regardless.