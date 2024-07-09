Canada is set to face Argentina in the Copa America semi-finals, a match that promises to be thrilling. Coach Jesse Marsch has revealed his strategy to contain the legendary Lionel Messi, but he has made it clear that Canada will not use man-marking tactics.

Strategy to contain Lionel Messi

In their tournament opening game, Canada lost 2-0 to Argentina, with Messi playing a crucial role in both goals. Despite this, Marsch has taken valuable lessons from that match. He believes that assigning one player to follow Messi around the field is not the best approach. Instead, Canada will focus on limiting Messi's space and preventing him from getting too close to their goal.

Marsch stated, “We didn't do well enough with Messi last match; he was able to run free at our goalkeeper too much. We won't man-mark, but we will certainly place an emphasis on how to defend him. How to keep track of him will be really important, and the things that make it difficult for him, like limiting his space, is our number one thing. We don't want him to run free at our backline like last game. But we all know he's the greatest player to ever play the game. The respect we have for him and certainly the stadium will reflect that, but it's always a privilege to play against a player like him.”

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, is expected to be in Argentina’s starting lineup after recovering from a muscle injury. Marsch acknowledges the challenge ahead but is confident in his team's ability to rise to the occasion. “Our players will be up for it, and excited. The challenge is big. We'll see if we can do better than we did in the first match,” Marsch added.

Canada's game plan involves more than just defensive tactics. They are focusing on playing a cohesive and aggressive style of football, aiming to capitalize on any opportunities that come their way. The team has been working on quick transitions and effective counter-attacks to catch Argentina off guard. Marsch's approach is about balancing respect for Messi's abilities with the confidence that his players can execute a winning strategy.

Canada’s historic Copa America run

This is Canada's first time in the Copa America, and their journey to the semi-finals has been impressive. They are now just one game away from the final. On the other hand, Argentina is looking to defend their title, which they won in 2021. Messi and his teammates are aiming for a victory that would set up a final clash with either Colombia or Uruguay in Miami on July 14.

Canada's performance in this tournament has been a pleasant surprise for many. The team has shown resilience and determination, qualities that will be essential when facing a powerhouse like Argentina. The semi-final match promises to be a test of skill, strategy, and nerves.

Canada's squad features a mix of experienced players and young talents eager to make their mark on the international stage. The team's success so far can be attributed to their strong teamwork, tactical discipline, and the leadership of Jesse Marsch. The Canadian fans are hopeful and excited, as their team has already exceeded expectations by reaching this stage of the competition.

As the match approaches, the anticipation and excitement are building. Football fans around the world will be eagerly watching to see how this exciting encounter unfolds. For Canada, it’s not just about making history by reaching the final but also about proving that they can compete with the best teams in the world.

As Canada prepares to face Argentina, they will need to execute their game plan perfectly to contain Messi and his teammates. The match will be a significant test for Jesse Marsch's squad, but it also presents an opportunity for Canada to make history in the Copa America. This semi-final clash is set to be a memorable chapter in Canadian football history, regardless of the outcome.