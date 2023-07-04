Shawn Porter gave his prediction for the upcoming super-middleweight title clash between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo.

Despite initially appearing as if he would face Jermall Charlo following the announcement of his three-fight PBC deal, Alvarez would end up booking a Sept. 30 date with his brother Jermell as he defends his super middleweight titles against the undisputed super welterweight champion.

Most would naturally go with Alvarez as he's not only the more experienced fighter, but also the bigger man in theory considering he regularly fights at 168 pounds while Charlo competes at 154 pounds.

But for Porter, size isn't really a factor in the equation.

“Once you move past the size, because I think that’s where everyone thinks is a point blank answer that Canelo’s gonna win this fight,” Porter explained (via Boxing Social). “Let’s look at the facts, we all lose weight to get to our weight class, which means Charlo’s losing weight to get to 154.

“He’s not a natural 154 pounder fighter, he’s probably more of a natural 160, if not a natural 168. So let’s put that out there on the record that this is an even fight.”

That said, it's hard to look past Alvarez for Porter, who expects the Mexican superstar to eventually come out on top — especially if Charlo is unable to land his right hand early on.

“But, when you look at experience, when you look at the fact that Canelo has been multi-dimensional throughout his career, you look at the fact that he has the work rate,” Porter added. “We’re looking at a right hand from Jermell Charlo, and if that right hand doesn’t land between rounds one and eight, it probably won’t land at all, and Canelo will win this fight.

“I don’t see him losing to Charlo.”

Alvarez and Charlo's super-middleweight title fight takes place in Las Vegas.