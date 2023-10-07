The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to find a way to win games, and they improved their record to 5-0 after defeating Maryland 37-17 Saturday at the Horseshoe in Columbus. Ryan Day's 4th-ranked team in the nation overcame a slow start that saw Maryland jump out to a 10-0 lead before Ohio State turned the game around.

Day saw several positive aspects from his team throughout the game, including his team's ability to overcome the adversity that it faced into the second quarter. The Ohio State head coach was also very happy with the way the Buckeyes played defense, as they held Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to 196 passing yards and 1 touchdown while intercepting him twice.

However, the Buckeyes committed 10 penalties for 85 yards, and Day knows that if those numbers don't improve when facing top-level opponents like Penn State or Michigan, it is likely to cost Ohio State in a painful manner.

“Football's a tough sport, there's a lot of passion going on right there,” Ryan Day said. “We can't have that many penalties, that can't happen. We can disagree on a few of them, but we still can't have that many.”

The Ohio State head coach said that he would be running his players in practice Sunday as a result of the penalties, and that he would join them as they go through the exercise.

Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord continues to grow into the position as he completed 19 of 29 passes for 320 yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. Teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. proved to be a huge factor, catching 8 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown.