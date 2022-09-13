Canucks captain Bo Horvat opens up about entering final year of contract

Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat signed a six-year extension with the team back in 2017. As he enters the final year of that deal, the forward is blocking out any outside distractions.

Horvat spoke to the media on Monday about the status of his contract. The Canucks captain told reporters that his main focus as of now is on the upcoming season.

“I can’t let that kind of stuff bother me,” Horvat said Monday. “I can’t always have it hanging over my head. For me, I have to put my head down and be the best leader I can. I’m a Vancouver Canuck right now and I’m going to be a Vancouver Canuck for this full year and I’m going to try to do whatever I can help this team win and that’s my main focus right now.”

The Canucks captain scored a career-high 31 goals last season for the Canucks. However, he suffered an injury late in the season, and Vancouver wound up missing the playoffs.

The Canucks drafted Horvat with the ninth pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. He has spent his entire career in Vancouver. And he would love to continue his career with the team.

“Obviously my career started here, and my wife and I love the city, we love the people, we love fans and the organization, so you always have that in the back of your mind that you’re going to be a Canuck for life,” Horvat said. “I want that to happen, and we’ll see what happens here but these things do take time and hopefully we can get it done soon.”