The Vancouver Canucks have announced the latest update on forward Elias Pettersson. He's been placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Vancouver's game on December 23 against the Seattle Kraken, as announced via their official X account.

The Canucks also announced that goaltender Arturs Silovs had been summoned from the Abbotsford Heat of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis thanks to the injury to Thatcher Demko.

“General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Elias Pettersson has been placed on retroactive IR (retroactive to Dec. 23, 2024) and G Artūrs Šilovs has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL) on emergency basis.”

Pettersson will be eligible to return to the Canucks lineup on January 6 against the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, the Canucks take on the Nashville Predators on Friday night from Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver; game time is set for 10:00 PM EST.

Elias Pettersson was recently called out by Canucks GM Patrik Allvin

Pettersson was recently called out by Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin for his lack of maturity, via Athlon Sports.

“Petey has shown up to this point that he is an extremely talented, quality player that could and should be a No. 1 center,” Allvin said. “I believe in him. I believe that he's capable. (But) he needs to mature and understand that there are certain expectations and it does not get easier. And you need to face the music when things don't go well.

“I think, again, it comes back to expectations and preparation, how you prepare yourself. I don't believe that he was aware of just how hard it was going to be,” Allvin said. “Just because you achieve one thing to get a long-term extension, life just gets harder.

Pettersson, who won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie for 2018-19, has scored 10 goals with 18 assists in 34 games so far in 2024-25.