The Vancouver Canucks have not had the start to the season they wanted to have. The Canucks won the Pacific Division in 2023-24 but are well behind the pack this year. Moreover, reports now suggest the existence of a rift between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller in the locker room. Pettersson did shoot back at these reports in a rather emphatic fashion. Still, it's the sort of narrative that can be hard to shake.

The Canucks have a rather talented roster. This is not an issue of a lack of skill or an inability to win. In any event, something has to give in Vancouver. This is not working out as the team hoped. And some sort of move to sake the roster up might be what this team needs.

However, it's easy to talk about big moves. Every team in this situation dreams of making that one drastic trade that saves their season and turns things around. Unfortunately, things don't always work like that. There is a lot of risk involved with these sorts of moves. And that makes them rather complicated transactions to complete.

In saying this, the Canucks could get by with a few smaller moves for now. And there is a player on their roster who could be an interesting trade candidate. It would be the team tacitly admitting a mistake from this past summer's NHL Free Agency. But it's a move that would certainly work out for both the team and the player.

Canucks are trying to trade Vincent Desharnais

The Canucks signed Vincent Desharnais in NHL Free Agency to bolster their depth on the blueline. Desharnais is not a player who will dominate a ton of ice time. To be fair, he has never really served this role. But Vancouver didn't need that. They needed a bottom-pairing option who was responsible in his own zone. Desharnais fit the bill perfectly.

However, it just hasn't worked out in Vancouver. He has been a healthy scratch multiple times after signing a two-year contract with the Canucks. Moreover, his ice time has declined even when he does get into games. Vancouver has received some surprisingly good efforts from defenders down the lineup while Desharnais has struggled, as well.

Desharnais's normally strong underlying numbers are not nearly as strong this season, as well. The veteran blueliner has the second-lowest Goals For Percentage among Vancouver defenders at 5v5, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he has the highest Goals Against Per 60 Minutes and the worst On-Ice Save Percentage among Canucks rearguards.

Desharnais is making $2 million this season and is signed through the 2025-25 campaign. His struggles on the ice might give other teams some hesitation. However, the $2 million cap hit is rather manageable for teams to take on. And the extra year on his contract adds to his value on the trade market.

The Canucks could make a “hockey trade” to increase the likelihood of a move. Vancouver could trade Desharnais straight up for another depth defenseman who could fit their system better. Given the Canucks' hopes of making the playoffs, it's unlikely the team would be interested in draft capital anyway.

Trading Vincent Desharnais will not solve any locker room unrest. However, it would be a small first step toward shaking up the roster. And that is why Vancouver must find a trade partner for the depth defenseman as soon as they are able.