ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nashville Predators head north of the border to take on the Vancouver Canucks Friday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Canucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Predators-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Canucks Odds

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -140

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Predators vs. Canucks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet Pacific

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators have to find a way to keep the Canucks out of the net. They are not playing well on the road, but they can win this game. Vancouver scores 3.11 goals per game, but they take just 25.7 shots per game. That number is the fourth-lowest in the NHL. The Canucks are very selective with their shots, and they want to make sure the opportunities they have are good. If the Predators can give the Canucks a tough time, they will give themselves a chance to win.

The Predators have already gone on the road to take on the Canucks this season. That game was back in November, but it turned out very well for Nashville. They were able to put up five goals in their win over Vancouver. They scored those five goals on just 22 shots. Nashville was able to be very efficient with their shots, and that has to happen again Friday night. If the Predators can have another good game in the offensive zone against the Canucks, they will win.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators are not playing good hockey right now. They have lost their last three games, and they have been struggling in the defensive zone. In those three losses, the Predators have allowed 15 total goals. All of those games were also on the road. On the season, the Predators allow 3.45 goals per game on the road. Vancouver does not take a whole bunch of shots, but they have the fourth-best shot percentage in the NHL. When the Canucks score at least three goals this season, they are 17-4-5. If the Canucks can take advantage of a weaker defensive team, they will win.

Nashville is the worst scoring team in the NHL. They average just 2.39 goals per game, and they have the lowest shot percentage. In fact, the Predators have scored more than three goals just 10 times this season. The Canucks are coming off a good win against the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, but I would not expect their tired legs to have an impact. Vancouver should have no problem keeping the Predators from scoring goals Friday night. If the Canucks can do that, they will be able to win this game.

Final Predators-Canucks Prediction & Pick

Both teams are going through a bit of rough patch. The Canucks blew a late lead Thursday night against Seattle, and they had to have a shootout in order to beat them. The Predators, on the other hand, are on a three-game losing streak, and they are not defending well. I think that will be more of the difference maker in this game. I will be taking the Canucks to win this game straight up.

Final Predators-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (+116)