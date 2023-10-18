The Vancouver Canucks suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday night at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers won their home opener 2-0, shutting out the Canucks for the first time this season and putting a one in Vancouver's loss column.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet laid into his team after the game, calling out their effort in a goal-less affair.

“I can’t even pick one guy who played well except Demko, who was unbelievable,” Tocchet said, via Associated Press. “We got some guys, they better pick it up. I didn’t see guys competing at all. That’s alarming. They competed and we didn’t. Bottom line. No compete.

“It’s a good lesson for us. Who are we to think we are anybody? We’ll see how guys respond.”

It's hard to argue with Tocchet, at least for this game. Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko made 40 saves to keep the Canucks in the game, only for Vancouver to be stuffed by Flyers goalie Carter Hart, who pitched the sixth shutout of his NHL career.

After scoring 12 goals in two games to open the season, both of them wins, the Canucks failed to find the back of the net against the Flyers. They have to tighten some screws and find some goals quickly as they have some tough games coming up.

Rick Tocchet has been to the playoffs one time in his seven seasons of head coaching and has never won a playoff series. He likely can’t stand losing anymore, especially in the manner in which the Canucks lost against the Flyers. Maybe that sort of message is what the Canucks need to turn things around.