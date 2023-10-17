The Vancouver Canucks are off to a phenomenal start in 2023-24. After back-to-back-to-back disappointing campaigns in British Columbia, in which the preseason expectations of advancing to the playoffs were never realized, it's as promising a start as coach Rich Tocchet could hope for. The Canucks are 2-0, fresh off an 8-1 shellacking of the Edmonton Oilers in their home opener, which was followed up by another 4-3 win over Connor McDavid's team in Alberta.

Besides their record, this team already looks miles ahead of last year. Elias Pettersson, who blossomed into a true superstar in 2022-23 with a 39-goal, 102-point campaign, has six points in two games. Captain Quinn Hughes is up to four assists as he continues to pile up apples at the NHL level. And JT Miller, who is entering the first official season of the seven-year, $56 million contract signed he last September, has four points of his own. Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith both have the first wins of the new campaign under their respective belts, and the latter's Canucks debut was a 37-save dandy against the Oilers.

But despite all of that, the two players who are already greatly exceeding expectations and should be key pieces of this offense in 2023-24 are Brock Boeser and Nils Hoglander.

Brock Boeser to finally score 30?

Somehow, someway, Brock Boeser has never recorded a 30-goal season. He scored 29 in his rookie year in 2017-18 (in just 62 games), and potted 26, 23 and 23 in three of his other five seasons in Vancouver. But this must be the year the young American finally reaches the mark, especially after his first two games. Boeser was the player of the game in the Canucks' 8-1 win last Wednesday, scoring four goals and flying up the rostered lists in fantasy hockey (if he's still available, grab him now).

Playing with Miller and Phil Di Giuseppe on the second line, along with the first powerplay unit, the 26-year-old looks like a new player. The PP1 is potent in Vancouver, manned by Boeser, Hughes, Pettersson, Miller and Andrei Kuzmenko; it scored three powerplay goals in the opener, and another with the man advantage three nights later.

The Canucks have been hoping that Boeser will turn into a perennial 30-goal scorer for years now, but that has just never materialized as the team has continued to struggle. Yes, it's early, but with four goals already under his belt, and a Vancouver team that looks poised to compete for a playoff spot, there's no reason why the former University of North Dakota Fighting Hawk can't finally get over the hump this season.

Nils Hoglander looks rejuvenated under new coach

There were high hopes for Nils Hoglander when he was drafted with the No. 40 overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 22-year-old was moderately successful in the Swedish Hockey League, the country's premier league, scoring 14 points in 23 games in his final season before making the long trip from Stockholm to Vancouver. And his best NHL showing was the end of that year; he put up 27 points in 56 games as a rookie in 2017-18, showing flashes of offense while playing a hard, physical game despite his 5-foot-9 stature.

But it's been a tough road for the young Swede since. He amassed just 18 points in another non-playoff season in Vancouver in 2021-22, and spent most of last year playing with the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League. He seemed to really struggle under Bruce Boudreau, but his numbers in the AHL were encouraging. He went for 32 in 45, adding six points in six playoff contests.

And he picked up right where he left off, albeit at the NHL level, in 2023-24. Hoglander has looked great in a small sample this season, scoring a goal and three points in two games despite averaging just 10:34 of time on ice. His forecheck has been noticeable, and it's clear that the winger is not planning on return to the farm system. Hoglander has also been getting looks on the second powerplay unit, along with Conor Garland, Pius Suter, Anthony Beauvillier and Filip Hronek. If he can remain in that spot, and maybe get a look on the third line, there's a great chance Hoglander can shatter his career highs of 13 goals and 27 points.

Fans of the Vancouver Canucks are feeling revitalized this season, just as Brock Boeser and Nils Hoglander are. The defense is improved, the goaltending has bounced back, and the star power is showing up early. There's a ton of belief on Canada's west coast that this version of the Canucks is the one that returns to the dance for the first time since 2020.