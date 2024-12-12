The Vancouver Canucks are set to welcome one of their most important pieces of the lineup in time for Thursday's game, which marks the first time the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers make a trip to British Columbia since their historic first title this past spring.

Forward J.T. Miller, who has missed the last 10 games thanks to taking a personal leave of absence for an undisclosed personal matter, has announced that he'll be making his return to the ice for the Canucks as they take on the Panthers. But for those who are hoping for more specifics behind his absence, you'll be waiting a long time.

Miller made it clear that he has no intention of discussing the reasons why he was out of the lineup, via X.

“I am playing tonight, but I would really appreciate it if we stayed away from the reasons I wasn't here from all of you guys,” Miller explained to reporters following the morning skate. “You can ask all you want, but I'm not going to dive into the reasons why I wasn't here for the last three, four weeks.

I am here with the team, and I'm ready to look forward to what's going to happen in the future and not necessarily what's happened in the past. I know you guys are going to ask no matter what, but I just wanted to say I'm not gonna talk about it. Just wanted to let you guys know ahead of time.

I'm excited to play. I want to play, and obviously, you know, it's gonna be a fun game to play against the defending champions. So, it's good to be here with the guys, and I'm looking forward to tonight.”

The puck is scheduled to drop between the Canucks and Panthers at 10:00 PM EST from Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver.

J.T. Miller took a leave of absence from the Canucks for an undisclosed issue

The popular Canucks forward, who was coming off an impressive campaign of 37 goals and 66 assists in 2023-24, announced a leave of absence from the Canucks last month; he missed 10 games. Before he left the lineup, he had scored six goals with 10 assists.

During Miller's absence, the Canucks went 5-3-2.