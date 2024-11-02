The Vancouver Canucks have been without forward Dakota Joshua for the first several games of the 2024-25 NHL season, as he underwent surgery during the offseason to remove a cancerous tumor from one of his testicles.

The good news is that not only did Joshua discover the problem in time, but he also anticipated eventually returning to action despite missing all of Training Camp and the exhibition schedule as well as the first several games of the regular season.

The Canucks are in action on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center, and reports indicate that Joshua is a possibility to suit up for the first time in 2024-25. Joshua himself spoke recently about the ordeal that he underwent, but that he's on the mend, via NHL.com.

“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling better every day,” Joshua said. “Obviously it’s been a tough road to get back in the mix, but it’s going good and I’m just happy to be back out there and getting after it with the guys.”

“The initial part of it was very tough, but I’m feeling good today and for the most part, it’s behind me and there are things you have to look for moving forward,” Joshua said. “But getting past that, the beginning process was a tough part. But it’s in the rearview now and I’m doing well.”

The Canucks and Sharks will face off starting just after 10:00 PM EST.

Joshua informed the public about his condition with a special statement during the offseason, indicating that he would miss the first several weeks of team activities including Training Camp and the pre-season but that he would eventually return, via ESPN.

“This summer, I felt a lump on one of my testicles that doctors would later diagnose as testicular cancer,” Joshua said in a statement. “This news was obviously scary to hear, but thankfully, doctors were able to successfully remove the tumor. The last several weeks have been extremely challenging and I've been fortunate to have the support of my family, friends, teammates and doctors.

“Unfortunately, I will not be ready for the start of training camp as I continue to heal from surgery. I plan on returning to play as soon as possible this season and I am working hard every day [to] re-join my teammates.”

Joshua, who registered 18 goals and 14 assists in 2023-24, both career highs, was re-signed by the Canucks to a four-year, $13 million contract during the offseason.