While many fans eagerly await the start of the 2024-25 NHL regular season, Dakota Joshua is reminding everyone the importance of monitoring one's health. The Vancouver Canucks forward revealed that he discovered a lump and was diagnosed with testicular cancer earlier this summer. He is blessed to have undergone successful surgery.

“This news was obviously scary to hear, but thankfully, doctors were able to successfully remove the tumor,” Joshua said in a statement, via Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli. “The last several weeks have been extremely challenging and I've been fortunate to have the support of my family, friends, teammates and doctors.”

“Unfortunately, I will not be ready for the start of training camp as I continue to heal from surgery,” he said. “I plan on returning to play as soon as possible this season and I am working hard every day to re-join my teammates.”

While Vancouver is surely disappointed about being without one of last season's breakout talents, the city knows Joshua's health obviously takes priority above all else. He will seemingly take the ice at some point during the 2024-25 campaign, but it is difficult for many to imagine the adversity that comes with such a recovery process.

Canucks' Dakota Joshua promotes men's health awareness



The 28-year-old out of Ohio State opted to remain with the Canucks after signing a four-year, $13 million contract over the offseason. He scored a career-high 32 points in 63 games played in 2023-24 and recorded eight points during the last Stanley Cup Playoffs. His emergence helped Vancouver win 50 games for the first time in more than a decade.

Dakota Joshua is clearly committed to being a part of another notable Canucks season, but he does not want people to just gloss over his news. The Dearborn, Michigan native hopes that his testicular cancer diagnosis will urge others to preemptively take action.

“Although it was very difficult to face the reality of this specific type of cancer, getting checked by a doctor quickly was the best approach and I encourage men to get checked regularly for testicular cancer. As I continue with my recovery, I thank everyone in advance for respecting my privacy concerning this matter. The team will provide updates as appropriate. In the meantime, I thank everyone for their support and understanding.”