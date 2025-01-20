The Vancouver Canucks are weathering a tulmultous 2024-25 season. As they scratch back into the playoff race, trade rumors have heated up around centers JT Miller and Elias Pettersson. General manager Patrik Allvin spoke to the media on Monday about the Canucks recent performance and the trade rumors.

“Patrik Allvin, speaking to reporters in Vancouver, says his players have played well in the face of ongoing trade speculation: ‘I feel bad for a lot of players when you're reading some [rumors] out there,'” TSN's Chris Johnston posted on social media.

Miller was nearly scratched from Saturday night's game against the Edmonton Oilers, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. The insider said a deal was close with the New York Rangers, but the deal fell through. Miller went out and played a great game for the Canucks, which they won 3-2.

Allvin said in his press conference that he was, “really impressed with JT's performance here on Saturday night against McDavid and Draisaitl.” Whether that sends a message to other general managers looking to make a deal or is a reinforcement of his belief in Miller we won't know until the deadline.

The Canucks are firmly in the race but could be trading their top two centers. Where should Allvin go from here?

The Canucks must quell trade rumors this season

The Canucks have a solid core and could use another strong defenseman to help Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek. While trading Miller or Pettersson would hurt the team up front, a great defenseman could help them long-term. This is a team Allvin believes is a playoff contender and these rumors are interfering with what should be an aggressive trade deadline.

Whether the Canucks trade a center or not, the rumors and drama have to end. Miller and Pettersson reportedly do not get along but if they are stuck on the same team, they need to figure it out. Pressure in Canadian markets is always higher and in a championship-starved city like Vancouver, the lights are extra bright.

Allvin should move Miller if there is a team willing to take on his contract. Reports indicate that the Rangers have now been in talks to reunite with Miller on two different occasions. If Chris Drury is willing to give up a defenseman, Allvin should make the move with no hesitation. Considering Miller has a no-trade clause, he would be more difficult to move than Pettersson, who does not have trade protection until July 1.