The Vancouver Canucks continue their eastern road trip as they face the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Canucks come into the game at 18-12-10 on the year, placing them in fourth place in the Pacific Division. Still, locker room issues have the Canucks looking at trade options, as they have lost five of their last six games. Last time out, the Canucks faced the Washington Capitals. The Capitals took the 1-0 lead, on a Pierre-Luc Dubois goal with just 33 seconds left in the first period. The Canucks would tie it with just 37 seconds in the second period, and after a scoreless third period, the game would head to overtime. With 41 seconds left in overtime, Dubois scored again to give the Capitals the 2-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes come into Thursday night at 24-15-2, which places them third in the Metropolitan Division. They are currently eight points out of first place in the division, which has the Hurricanes looking at trade options as well to upgrade their roster. They will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at home Thursday before hosting Vancouver.

Here are the Canucks-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Hurricanes Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +142

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Canucks vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Canucks is home to JT Miller. Miller is third on the team in points, with eight goals and 21 assists on the year. Miller is joined by Brock Boeser, who has scored 14 times and added 12 assists on the year. Boeser also has five power-play goals. Still, the top point option for the Canucks comes from the blue line. Quinn Hughes leads the team in assists and points this year coming from the blue line. He has scored eight goals and 37 assists this year. He has 16 assists on the power play with one goal as well.

Meanwhile, Jake DeBrusk leads the team in goals, playing from the second line. He has 17 goals and 12 assists this year while having seven goals and three assists on the power play. Debrusk is joined on the lime by Conor Garland. Garland is second on the team in points, with 11 goals and 19 assists this year.

With Thatcher Demko still injured, it is expected to be Kevin Lankinen in goal for this one. He is 15-7-6 on the year with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He has had some solid starts recently. In his last five games, he has given up two or fewer goals in four of them. Still, he is just 1-2-2- in the last five games.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Martin Necas leads the team in points and assists this year while sitting second in goals and playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 32 assists, good for 47 total points. Necas has also been solid on the power play, with seven goals and 13 assists on the year. Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov has been solid as well. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 16 assists, with eight goals and six assists on the power play.

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Hurricanes while sitting second on the team in points. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 30 assists on the year, including two goals and 13 assists on the power play this year. Seth Jarvis and Jack Roslovic join Aho on the top line. Jarvis is third on the team in points and comes in with 11 goals and 18 assists on the year. Roslovic comes in with 17 goals, the most on the team, and eight assists.

Dustin Tokarski is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes. He has made just four starts this year but is 3-1-0 with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. Last time out, he gave up three goals on 19 shots but took the overtime win over the Penguins.

Final Canucks-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Part of the reason is the Canucks defense. They are tied for 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed per game. Further, they have allowed 21 goals in the last six games, going with just one win in the process. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 11th in the NHL in goals against per game and also scored 3.34 goals per game this year. The offense has been hit-and-miss as of late, but with a weak defense in front of them, and questions in goal for the Canucks, take the Hurricanes in this one.

Final Canucks-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-172)