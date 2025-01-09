Hockey fans are likely aware of the drama coming out of Vancouver by now. The Vancouver Canucks are listening to trade offers for Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller at this time. This development came after a reported rift between the two Canucks stars was made public before the new year. And it could result in a major shakeup for Vancouver if a team ponies up.

Pettersson is certainly an interesting trade candidate. The Vancouver star is a former high draft pick, going fifth overall in 2017. In 2022-23, he truly broke out. Pettersson scored 39 goals and 102 points for the Canucks that year. He didn't match this production in 2023-24, but he still turned in a near 90-point season.

Unfortunately, Pettersson has largely struggled since the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. His production is solid this year, with the Canucks star scoring 10 goals and 28 points in 34 games. However, this is far from the production the team expected when they signed him to an eight-year, $92.8 million contract last season.

Pettersson is currently on injured reserve and has not played since December 23. In any event, the Canucks star is certain to draw a ton of interest on the trade market this season. With this in mind, here are two early landing spots for Elias Pettersson ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Hurricanes, Canucks could reignite Elias Pettersson talks

The Carolina Hurricanes are no stranger to Elias Pettersson trade rumors. In fact, the Hurricanes nearly landed the Canucks star around the trade deadline last season. However, Pettersson signed his contract extension and remained in Vancouver as the deadline passed.

If Pettersson is traded this season, Carolina remains a fantastic landing spot. The Hurricanes could use some added center depth and goal scoring as they chase a Stanley Cup. The Canucks star has struggled scoring goals this season. But a change of scenery could see the former fifth-overall pick rediscover his scoring touch.

One important note is that Martin Necas would have gone to Vancouver last season if Pettersson was traded to the Hurricanes. Necas signed a contract extension of his own over the summer, albeit a short-term deal. This season has seen the Hurricanes star truly break out. He has scored 15 goals and 47 points through 41 games this season.

Whether Necas is included in any potential Pettersson trade remains to be seen. However, if a trade involving these names went down, it would be a legitimate blockbuster. And it could give the Hurricanes a major boost as they chase a deep playoff run.

The Red Wings could be a darkhorse

The Detroit Red Wings are playing well under new coach Todd McLellan so far. In fact, they have won each of their last five games, inserting themselves in the Wild Card race in the Eastern Conference. Detroit has made a change behind the bench, but could certainly stand to shake up the roster, as well.

Elias Pettersson would be a massive acquisition for the Red Wings. The Canucks star would immediately slot in as the second-line center behind Dylan Larkin. He could pair nicely with veteran Patrick Kane — who has found his offensive touch in recent games. He could also help struggling veteran Vladimir Tarasenko rediscover his scoring touch.

What the Red Wings would give the Canucks in a potential trade is a bit hard to say. Detroit is certainly not trading winger Lucas Raymond or defenseman Moritz Seider in any deal. They do have young, NHL-ready forwards in Marco Kasper and Jonatan Berggren. However, it's hard to see them moving the needle much for Vancouver.

The Red Wings can offer a package of picks and prospects to the Canucks. Vancouver is hoping for more of a hockey trade, which complicates matters. But the Canucks could use those picks and prospects in other trades to further bolster their lineup. Detroit is not necessarily a favorite in these sweepstakes, but they could certainly be a darkhorse.