Ubisoft announced that they will be holding a Ubisoft Forward June 2023 live stream, highlighting various upcoming Ubisoft games.

Let's begin with the date and time for the live stream. The Ubisoft Forward will air on June 12, 2023. The event will start with a pre-show at 9:45 AM PDT / 6:45 PM CEST. The main show will then start at 10:00 AM PDT / 7:00 PM CEST. Interested players and viewers can catch the stream on Ubisoft's YouTube and Twitch channels.

As for the lineup, we can expect at least four games in total to show up in the showcase:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Assassins Creed Mirage

The Crew: Motorfest

An unannounced game

There's not much information about the fourth game other than the golden waves seen on the TV screen. We will likely learn more about it on the day itself.

Players who watch the stream on Twitch will be able to get Twitch drops from the official channel, as well as their co-streaming partners. Here is a full list of the items players can get from tuning in to the stream:

Slumbering Ikran Na'vi Weapon Trinket for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Base Camp Duffel for Riders Republic

Eugene Raven Skin for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Oasis Initiate of Alamut Dye for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Additionally, there is a Ubisoft Forward Challenge currently ongoing. This allows players to participate in Community Challenges in various Ubisoft games, allowing them to win prizes. All players have to do is sign up on the event website, contribute to the community challenges, and get various rewards. They will also get the chance to win a 1-month or 1-year subscription to Ubisoft+. The games included in the Ubisoft Forward Challenge are:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Riders Republic

Rainbow Six Siege

This event started back on June 5, 2023, and will end on June 12, 2023, at 5:00 AM PDT.

Make sure to tune in to the Ubisoft Forward live on June 12, 2023. Should you miss the event, do not worry. We will have a summary of everything announced at the event ready for those who missed the event.

