The Washington Capitals returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024 after a rare miss the season before, but it was the team's worst showing in the postseason during the Alex Ovechkin era. The Great Eight himself didn't record a single point in a series for the first time in his career, the Caps were swept by the New York Rangers — scoring just seven goals in the process — and the hockey world rightly began to wonder if it was time for a rebuild in the nation's capital.

But new general manager Chris Patrick and longtime executive Brian MacLellan made certain that there would be no such thing happening while the greatest goal scorer of all time was still on the roster. The Capitals front office was one of the busiest in the National Hockey League this offseason, acquiring Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Mangiapane, Jakob Chychrun and Logan Thompson on the trade market while signing Matt Roy and Brandon Duhaime during free agent frenzy.

With that, the Caps signalled that the future was not as important as getting the most out of Ovechkin's last few years. He is 38-years-old, after all, and will be 39 when the 2024-25 campaign kicks off on October 8. Ovi gave his stamp of approval in the form of a thumbs-up emoji to MacLellan, and for good reason — this roster already looks miles better than last year.

Here are a couple of Capitals bold predictions after a terrific summer in D.C.

Alex Ovechkin scores 42 goals and breaks Wayne Gretzky's record

We'll get to the new acquisitions soon enough, but all eyes across the hockey world will be on Ovechkin in 2024-25. When Washington's season kicks off, the Russian sniper will find himself just 41 goals back of Wayne Gretzky, who scored an astounding 894 in just 1,487 games played. Ovechkin currently sits at 853 in 1,426 contests.

Some basic math shows that Ovechkin is just 41 goals back of tying, and 42 away from breaking the record. There's an argument to be made that he's already the greatest goalscorer of all time, considering the level of competition and era adjusting, but it's almost a certainty at this point that Ovechkin will eventually break the record. And why not in 2024-25?

Although Ovechkin started last season slowly, he finished with 31 goals and 65 points in 79 games in 2023-24. The season before, he managed 42, and two years ago was his ninth time scoring 50. Just ridiculous. The star forward should be rejuvenated with a much-improved Capitals roster, and along with Dylan Strome, who gets better and better every year, there's a chance he can pot upwards of 40 again. It's certainly a bold prediction, but if it doesn't happen next year, it certainly will in 2025.

Pierre-Luc Dubois returns to form in Capitals' offensive system

Ovechkin's chase for the all-time goal record is going to be one of the top storylines to watch for during the new NHL season. And for good reason. But the veteran would love another Stanley Cup before he retires — the Capitals have never been past the second round except when they went all the way in 2018 — and the pieces are in place for them to at least contend for a playoff spot again in the Metropolitan Division.

The marquee deal of the offseason for Washington was getting Dubois from the LA Kings in exchange for Darcy Kuemper, who has a big contract and was starting to become irrelevant based on how well Charlie Lindgren played last year. The 26-year-old is a former No. 3 overall pick, and looked the part in his first few seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets.

But it all went off the rails when he requested a trade out of Canada and was dealt to the Kings. Dubois managed just 40 points over a full 82-game slate, his worst since breaking into the NHL in 2017. But with another change of scenery — and an offense-first Capitals system that should benefit him — he's a bounce back candidate in 2024-25.

Dubois is just one season removed from a phenomenal 27 goals and 63 points in 73 games with the Jets, and the hope across DC is that he can return to that form. For the sake of the bold predictions, let's say he centers either Ovechkin, Mangiapane and/or Tom Wilson and hits at least 50 points, if not more.

Capitals finish top-3 in Metro and win at least a round

Along with the addition of Dubois, the Capitals also added Mangiapane from the Calgary Flames, who is fresh off a solid year with the middling Pacific Division club. The 28-year-old put up 40 points in 75 games, but is just two seasons removed from a fantastic 35-goal, 55-point campaign in 2021-22. Both Dubois and Mangiapane add a much-needed boost to the top-six, especially with TJ Oshie and Nick Backstrom unlikely to be part of the equation.

The blue line is also revamped after the additions of Chychrun and Roy; the former is an offensively gifted player who just amassed 41 points in 82 games with the Ottawa Senators, while the latter has emerged into one of the better defensive defensemen in the NHL. With John Carlson and Rasmus Sandin still in the nation's capital, the first two pairings look very solid headed into 2024-25.

And let's not forget Thompson, who was always going to battle Adin Hill for starts but will now have the opportunity to earn the starting job in Washington. The 27-year-old was excellent for the Vegas Golden Knights over his three seasons on the strip, and is poised for another big year behind a strong defensive core.

Overall, the Capitals were huge winners this summer, and the injection of multiple proven players should have this squad battling for a playoff spot. There's an opportunity for a top-three finish in the Metro, although the New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes and revamped New Jersey Devils might have something to say about that.

It may not lead to a first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2018, but this roster as currently constructed will not be getting swept by anyone come 2025.