Published November 30, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Alex Ovechkin remains one of the most dangerous scorers in the NHL. Historically speaking, the Washington Capitals superstar is the deadliest scorer on the road ever in the league, and he’s got the stat to back it up. After his second goal in Tuesday night’s road game against the Vancouver Canucks, The Great Eight has finally displaced The Great One atop the NHL’s all-time list of most career goals in enemy territory.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“With 2 goals in the 1st period, Alex Ovechkin has scored 403 goals on the road in his career, breaking a tie with Wayne Gretzky for most away goals all-time. He is now at 793 career goals overall, 8 shy of tying Gordie Howe for 2nd-most in NHL history.”

Ovechkin skated into the ice in Vancouver with 401 career road goals. He matched Gretzky’s record with a goal five minutes into the contest. He did not make Capitals fans wait for long before finally breaking his tie with Gretzky with a booming shot from his office off the assists of Dylan Strome and Anthony Mantha.

Alex Ovechkin's (@ovi8) second of the game is his 403rd goal on the road — officially passing @WayneGretzky for first all time for most road goals! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/2Njdbx7uQ7 — NHL (@NHL) November 30, 2022

With that milestone now in the bag of the Russian superstar, more attention will be put on Ovechkin’s chase for the other Wayne Gretzky record. Ovechkin is currently No. 3 all-time in goals scored in the NHL with 793, as of the first period of the Canucks game, which means he is just eight goals away from tying the legendary Gordie Howe for the No. 2 spot on the list and only 101 goals behind of Gretzky’s 894 goals.

Ovechkin can add more to his new record and inch closer to Gretzky’s all-time total when the Capitals take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.