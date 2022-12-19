By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Washington Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin netted a hat trick on Wednesday to reach the historic 800-goal plateau. However, he’s been held off the scoresheet since. But a storybook showdown awaits him.

The Capitals host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. Ovechkin currently sits one goal shy of Gordie Howe for second on the all-time leaderboard. Of course, Howe made his name as a longtime member of the Red Wings.

Howe passed away in 2016, but his sons remain involved in these historic chases. For example, when now-retired forward Patrick Marleau surpassed “Mr. Hockey” for most regular season games played, his sons organized a phone call with the new record holder.

Ovechkin got a different treatment. Howe’s son Mark met with the future Capitals star to give Ovechkin his family’s full support as the chase for 802 draws near its conclusion.

“The way I looked at it is it’s one thing to see someone speaking (in a prerecorded congratulatory video) on a jumbotron on somebody’s behalf, but I think it means a lot more if you have met that person and you know that person,” Mark Howe said.

Howe’s other son, Marty, did not meet with the Capitals superstar. However, he did iterate his belief that his father would root for Ovechkin, just like he rooted for Wayne Gretzky when “The Great One” overtook him in the 1990s.

“He knows what it was like when he passed ‘The Rocket’ (Maurice Richard). So, it was the right thing to do,” Marty said.

One has to think Ovechkin will find his storybook ending against the Red Wings. Detroit has lost five games in a row, and the Capitals superstar is no stranger to scoring against the Winged Wheel.